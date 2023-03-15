Watch CBS News
Man critically hurt after trimming trees in Haltom City

By Giles Hudson

/ CBS Texas

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A man trying to trim trees at his home hit a power line instead and was critically shocked Tuesday night in Haltom City.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Meadow Oaks Road.

MedStar said the victim was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in critical condition.

Police were on scene investigating, but said it looks like a tragic accident.

The name of the man or any details on his identity were not released tonight.

