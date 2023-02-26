Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested in connection with murder of Lewisville pawn shop owner

By Alex Keller

/ CBS Texas

3 men wanted for murder of Lewisville Pawn Shop owner
3 men wanted for murder of Lewisville Pawn Shop owner 00:39

LEWISVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — One of the three men wanted in connection to the suspected murder of a North Texas pawn shop owner has been arrested, police said Sunday.

JaTevon Marquise Johnson, 18, turned himself in to Dallas police at about 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. He was taken to the Lewisville jail and has been charged with capital murder. His bond was set at $1 million.

Police suspect that Johnson and two other men are responsible for an attempted armed robbery of the Lewisville Pawn Shop on Feb. 14. During the robbery, one of the men shot the 54-year-old owner of the shop in the chest. 

The suspects then fled south in a red Ford Escape SUV. The owner later died at the hospital.

Police are still looking for the other two men. The investigation is ongoing.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 4:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.