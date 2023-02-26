Man arrested in connection with murder of Lewisville pawn shop owner

LEWISVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — One of the three men wanted in connection to the suspected murder of a North Texas pawn shop owner has been arrested, police said Sunday.

JaTevon Marquise Johnson, 18, turned himself in to Dallas police at about 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. He was taken to the Lewisville jail and has been charged with capital murder. His bond was set at $1 million.

Police suspect that Johnson and two other men are responsible for an attempted armed robbery of the Lewisville Pawn Shop on Feb. 14. During the robbery, one of the men shot the 54-year-old owner of the shop in the chest.

The suspects then fled south in a red Ford Escape SUV. The owner later died at the hospital.

Police are still looking for the other two men. The investigation is ongoing.