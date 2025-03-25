Suspect arrested for making death threats against Tarrant County commissioner, authorities confirm

A suspect has been arrested for making death threats against Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez, his office confirmed Tuesday.

The press release said that the suspect made continuous threats to kill Ramirez, "lacing the threats with multiple racial slurs."

What led to the suspect's arrest?

The Fort Worth Police Department said on March 20, the victim reported receiving a threatening voicemail left on his business phone.

Fort Worth PD said its Homeland Security Unit began an investigation and located the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Dylan Lofton.

On March 21, an arrest warrant was issued, and Lofton was taken into custody. Police said he has been charged with making a terrorist threat against a peace officer/judge. His bond amount has been set at $100,000.

The investigation is ongoing, but Ramirez thanked Fort Worth PD and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

"I am incredibly grateful for the swift action of the Fort Worth Police Department in taking this suspect into custody and securing the safety of my family," Ramirez said.

Ramirez's statement went on to say how troubling it is that this "level of hate, vitriol and personal threat has seemingly become commonplace in today's political discourse."