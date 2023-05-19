Man accused of killing one, injuring another in custody after Dallas police investigation

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- Dallas police have arrested a suspect who they believe may be involved in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on May 8.

DPD arrested 20-year-old Luke Guerra on May 18 and charged him with murder.

Police say the incident took place on May 8, around 11:50 p.m., when they responded to reports of a shooting on of West Clarendon Drive near Nolte Drive in Oak Cliff. Responding officers saw a black SUV leaving the scene, which was later located at the entrance of a hospital emergency room.

Two men, 20-year-old Steven Mendoza and an unidentified 21 year old, arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Mendoza died at the hospital and the other victim survived.

In a news release Friday morning, DPD did not detail how detectives tied Guerra to the shooting.