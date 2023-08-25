Watch CBS News
"Mama's Daughters" play receiving rave reviews

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - "Mama's Daughters" is a play shining a light on siblings and the bond between a mother and daughter. Executive Producer Cheryl P. Williamson spoke with CBS News Texas to tell us what the audience can expect when going to see the Gospel stage play.

You can watch "Mama's Daughters" at the Black Academy of Arts and Letters on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:00 p.m. You can click here for tickets, which start at $45, on Ticketmaster's website.

