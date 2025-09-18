Make-A-Wish North Texas opens new headquarters designed to inspire hope

From comfy seating to a tree hideout and a fun music corner, Make-A-Wish North Texas' new headquarters was designed to feel like home.

President and CEO Kim Elenez says the space gives kids with critical illnesses a chance to simply be kids — and it even comes with a few surprises, like a hidden door and toy room.

"We invite them to come in so they can see that there's always possibilities that can open up to them at any time," Elenez said.

A mission rooted in imagination

That's really what Make-A-Wish is about.

"They can meet anybody, they can go anywhere, they can be anything, they can have what they want, and we get to be the designers of that," Elenez said.

Wishes that change health outcomes

The power of a wish goes beyond excitement and escape. Elenez says it can actually change a child's health journey.

"Our research out of Nationwide Children's Hospital proves that Wish kids have better outcomes," she said. "When a child receives a wish they're less likely to spend time in the hospital, ICU, or in the ER. Parents tell us that it's a pivotal turning moment."

Thousands of wishes granted locally

Since 1984, the organization has granted more than 14,000 wishes in North Texas.

"It marked a movement, like I said here in North Texas there has been 14,000 wishes, globally over 600,000 wishes all from that one moment," Elenez said.

Giving Day call to action

On North Texas Giving Day, Elenez hopes supporters will help keep the momentum going. Every donation, she says, makes an impact.

Donate HERE.