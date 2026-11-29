Tarrant County firefighters said they faced a challenge while fighting a barn fire Saturday night after the property owner reportedly threatened them with a machete.

In a Facebook post, Tarrant County Emergency Services District 1 shared photos of the scene, saying a 30-foot-by-40-foot barn fire had started on a property. Crews immediately started attacking the fire, which had engulfed the structure.

Tarrant County ESD 1

However, Tarrant County ESD 1 said the property owner approached crews while armed with a machete, reportedly telling them to "Let it burn." The district noted the owner was known to have mental health challenges, and that deputies with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office detained him to allow crews to continue working.

Crews were then able to tackle the blaze safely. No injuries were reported, and the fire remains under investigation by the Tarrant County Fire Marshal's Office.