Luka Doncic surprises fans in Dallas a day after the Los Angeles Lakers' win over Mavericks

A day after he returned to the American Airlines Center to face his former team, Luka Doncic surprised fans at a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Dallas.

The store, located off US-75 and Park Lane, said Doncic's appearance was to celebrate the release of his newest shoe, the Jordan Luka 4 Space Navigator.

He visited with a group of kids and fans, where he hosted a Q&A and signed merchandise. Doncic then took to the register and checked out fans.

Luka Doncic surprised fans at Dick's Sporting Goods in Dallas on April 10, 2025, while the Los Angeles Lakers were in town to face the Dallas Mavericks. Dick's Sporting Goods

Doncic's emotional return to Dallas

Everyone knew it was going to be an emotional night with Doncic wearing his No. 77 jersey for the Lakers. It was for both the 26-year-old from Slovenia and those Mavericks fans who were there when he wore that number in Mavericks blue the first 5 1/2 seasons of his career.

Doncic said the emotions for his first game back started the night before; he had a hard time sleeping. When he arrived at the American Airlines Center, he said he was feeling a mix of "happy and angry."

"It's nice to see some familiar faces here. You know, I spent a lot of times with them. But ... it was a lot of emotions. When I woke up, I was tired ... I didn't sleep much. Just excited about this game. And I really appreciated the fans, the way they reacted to me," he said.

Reflecting on Wednesday's game, Doncic said he did have a little more closure.

"I spent a lot of time here. Great moments. But ... I got to focus on different things now," he said.

Luka Doncic participated in a Q&A with fans at a Dick's Sporting Goods in Dallas the day after the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Dallas Mavericks. Dick's Sporting Goods