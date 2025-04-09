Dallas Mavs honor Luka Dončić on his first return to Dallas after trade to LA Lakers

Luka Dončić will make his first appearance inside Dallas' American Airlines Center on Wednesday since his highly controversial trade to the Los Angeles Lakers in February.

The Lakers head to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

The Mavs have said they will pay tribute to Dončić during the game.

On Wednesday morning, the Mavs posted a photo collage of Dončić on Instagram with the caption "Hvala, Luka," which in Slovenian translates to "Thank you, Luka."

A short time later, the Mavs posted photos from inside the AAC, showing T-shirts draped over every seat that say "Hvala za vse," which in Slovenian translates to "Thanks for everything."

We expect to see additional tributes to Luka from the team as the day progresses.