Luka Doncic shows off "revenge bod" on the cover of Men's Health

Mavericks fans, it might be best to block your ex on social media because Luka Doncic is making waves posting some pics of his new and improved "revenge bod."

The former Mavs superstar is gracing the cover of Men's Health, and he looks ready to tear up the town.

"Don't text your ex."

It's the best advice for a breakup, but it might be hard for Mavs fans not to after Luka Doncic posted some of these photos today.

The former Maverick is looking like he might be in the best basketball shape of his life while gracing the cover of Men's Health.

"I think he's a great example of what it means to be a fit guy. He's somebody who, one, has changed his body a lot this offseason," said Ebenezer Samuel, the fitness director of Men's Health and the co-author of the article documenting Luka's transformation.

"There's a lot of strength work, he would do an upper body exercise followed by a lower body exercise and then he would get on the court and that's something me and the other writer I worked with, Andrew Heffernan, we're both trainers and we both thought that's a really great way to program things," said Samuel.

"Basketball, you may go up and down so many times before somebody calls a timeout or there's a timeout or there's a dead ball, so basketball's a lot of conditioning," said Michael Hill, who runs Above the Rest, his basketball coaching program.

Hill played at Oklahoma Christian University and professionally overseas. He understands the importance of being in shape for the sport. But he has doubts that Luka hasn't always been in basketball shape.

"It's kind of hard to think that he wasn't in shape. He definitely looks different than what we see on the magazine now," said Hill. "But what he does with the basketball makes it that much harder to believe that he wasn't in shape, because he's so special."

It's an argument many in sports media thought was ridiculous

"He could have been smoking cigarettes, Bill, smoking cigarettes, bringing the ball up the ... court and I would still be like 'when can we sign you to the super max?'" podcast host Ryen Russillo said on the Bill Simmons Podcast back in February when the trade for Doncic was executed.

No matter what you thought of Doncic before, the pictures from Men's Health make it seem like he's ready to take his game to the next level and has been under the influence of legends.

"I think Dirk was a big influence. The other two influences he mentioned by name were MJ and Kobe. Again, two athletes who were well known for their conditioning, and I can imagine in the same vein, LeBron was probably an influence for this too," said Samuel.

Big names, which could mean big trouble for the league this season.

"That Luka, is as the kids say today, is on demon time. It's a scary sight for the league," said Hill.

So maybe you need to block Doncic and the Lakers this season...