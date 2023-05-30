Watch CBS News
Local News

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick talks property taxes, power grid at Austin event

/ CBS Texas

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick participated in an event with the Texas Public Policy Foundation Tuesday morning, to discuss the end of the regular legislative session.

The Texas Public Policy Foundation is non-profit, non-partisan research institute, though it leans conservative.  

The woman Patrick is spoke with once worked for him. After their conversation, reporters in the audience, including CBS News Texas' Jack Fink, were able to ask questions.

The event included discussion on hot-button issues in state politics like property taxes, the power grid, teacher pay and school choice. 

LIVE: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick news conference by CBS TEXAS on YouTube

First published on May 30, 2023 / 10:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.