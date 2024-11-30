Watch CBS News
Lone Star Showdown excitement rekindled in North Texas amid high ticket prices

By Olivia Leach

Lone Star showdown excitement at The Cosm in The Colony
The Lone Star Showdown is a rivalry dating back to the 1800s, but it took a 13-year hiatus.

Texas Longhorn and Texas A&M Aggie fans have been waiting all week for this. But crazy-high ticket prices had many fans finding alternative places to watch the game, a little closer to home. 

"It's been 13 years, there are people who live and breathe this rivalry," said Gary Ripkowski, a Longhorns fan.

But Saturday night's Lone Star Showdown at Kyle Field in College Station was the most expensive regular season football game on record. According to StubHub, the average ticket price was $1,100.

"The A&M game in College Station, it's very expensive but at the end of the day spend less money, here it looks like you're there," said David House a Longhorns fan.

So for some fans, Cosm which just opened this year, with its' massive screens all livestreaming multiple angles of the field, was the next best bet.

"They've got different views, they've got cameras at each end zone," said Ripkowski.

"Of course, it would be better at Kyle Field but locally driving here it's five minutes away it's great," said Kelly Twedell, an Aggies fan.

Tickets for the coveted dome for this game sold out within minutes. It's not Kyle Field but...

"It's better than the living room for sure," said Shawna Zaigar, an Aggies fan.

