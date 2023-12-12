Lone finalist named in Arlington ISD's search for a new Superintendent

ARLINGTON - The Arlington Independent School District has narrowed its search for a new Superintendent down to one name, Dr. Matt Smith from Belton ISD.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Board of Trustees President Melody Fowler said Smith's experience in education, spanning over two decades in various administrative roles, and notable achievements, including passing Belton ISD's largest bond were key factors in his selection.

"His dedication to student achievement, innovative educational practices and fostering collaborative environments align seamlessly with Arlington ISD's vision for the future," Fowler said. "We know he will be a transformative leader and a great asset to the Arlington community."

Fowler's statement lists Smith's accomplishments including fostering improved student outcomes, expanding career and technical learning opportunities, and establishing programs like the Penguin Project, allowing special needs students to participate in theater productions.

"Arlington ISD has a storied history in Texas public schools and I am truly humbled and grateful that the Board of Trustees welcomed me to the team," Smith said. "With students, staff, parents and the community, we will build on Arlington ISD's foundation of excellence for a thriving future. Together, with this wonderful team, we will do amazing things for our students and I cannot wait to get started."

Smith is scheduled to sign his contract on January 8, 2024.