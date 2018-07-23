Watch CBS News
Lockheed Martin To Hire 400 People For Growing F-35 Production Teams

By Annie Gimbel

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Lockheed Martin Aeronautics is hosting a hiring event on July 30 in search of 400 more employees for its F-35 production teams.

"The F-35 is an iconic product that represents the best of U.S. innovation, technology leadership, and advanced manufacturing," said chairman, president and chief executive officer of Lockheed Martin, Marillyn Hewson. "The program supports 194,000 direct and indirect jobs nationwide, and as we ramp up production we are creating even more opportunities for American workers. The men and women who participate in the F-35 program take pride in delivering unmatched, fifth-generation capabilities to the U.S. military and our allies around the world."

The 400 new employees will join the recently hired 1,800 workers brought on by the global aerospace, defense, security and advanced technologies company.

The company announced the latest new hires in conjunction with the Trump Administration's second Made in America day, which showcased a full-scale F-35 model on the South Lawn of the White House.

Annie Gimbel is an Emmy-nominated digital journalist for CBS News Texas. She was previously a reporter for NBC 5 KXAS television, which launched a digital channel, both on-air and online exclusively using reports she produced, wrote, shot and edited. A fluent French speaker, Annie's stories have been featured nationally on: CBS News, CBS Moneywatch, CNN, Culture Map, Drudge Report, Entertainment Tonight, ET News, and TMZ to name a few. She covers breaking news, often focusing on crime, politics, aerospace & defense, science, international conflicts, lifestyle stories and more.

First published on July 23, 2018 / 10:23 AM CDT

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

