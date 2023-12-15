"It just breaks my heart," community in mourning following death of Mary Moore Elementary school fifth grader

By Amelia Mugavero | CBS News Texas

ARLINGTON - The Arlington community is mourning the loss of Liyah-Grace Holsey, 10, who was hit and killed by two drivers in a busy intersection. Police said she was walking home from school, which is about half a mile away from the intersection.

Liyah-Grace Holsey, 10 Holsey family

Liyah-Grace was a 5th grader at Mary Moore Elementary. The school shared she "was a wonderful student who loved to sing so much that she joined the choir and never missed practice."

Police said she was walking home after school and crossed the busy intersection at Sublette Road and Park Springs Boulevard. That's when police Liyah was hit and killed by two drivers who had the green light. Police said the drivers stopped at the scene, cooperated with police, and are not facing charges right now.

"It hurts my heart. It just breaks my heart," said Leslie Balboa, who lives just blocks away from the intersection. The intersection is too far from the school to be in the school zone. But she said, the area is known to be unsafe and always busy.

"They run red lights. They don't stop. They don't care to stop. They just go," Balboa shared.

Mary Moore Principal Wendy Baker said they are providing counselors to students and staff for the next several days.

"They were devastated by the loss of someone who was a friend to a lot of people and joyous. She made a big impact. You could tell by the impact that we saw in our children's faces today," Baker said.

Balboa has a grandchild of her own – and told CBS News Texas – she can't imagine a family losing a child right before the holidays. "So, I'll say a prayer for them. For the parents, grandparents, teachers. It's all we can do is pray for them. Hopefully, something will be done," Balboa added.

The Arlington School District hasn't made any memorial arrangements for Liyah yet.