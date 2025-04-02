Little Elm police officers' daring rescue of two children garners high accolades

Heroic officers save two children from burning home in Little Elm

Officers Marcial Codero and H. Chavez saved siblings from a burning home on March 26. The Little Elm Police Department bestowed the two with some of their highest commendations.

Officers Marcial Codero and H. Chavez CBS News Texas

"We were just finishing up another call right down the street," Chavez said. "Two other officers got dispatched to that call, to the burning house. We told dispatch, 'Hey, we're closer, we'll go.'"

Cordero and Chavez said they arrived to see three children outside of a smoky house. The calls to emergency responders said that the kids were inside the home. On the scene, the officers found out that the 2-year-old, 7-year-old, and 9-year-old had siblings inside the burning house on Whistler Drive.

The officers said entering the home was visibly challenging, even with their department-issued flashlights.

"It's like the worst fog you've ever seen, that instead of being white, it's black," Codero said.

According to the police, they searched until they found signs of life. Chavez discovered a sleeping 5-year-old on the bed.

"Originally, I thought she might be unconscious. And so, I was trying to gently pick her up," he said.

Codero found the child's 10-year-old sister. The officers got them safely out after bumping into the kitchen island and other things.

Praise started pouring in when the department released body camera video of the men rescuing the children.

"I just thought I was doing just my job. That was it. I was doing my job, keeping the community safe," Codero said.

It also opened an opportunity for the officers to share their accounts. Codero is a 35-year-old father of five children, including 16-year-old twins. At 42, Chavez has a three, six, and a 10-year-old.

Some of their family sat in Town Hall as the officers were honored with two of their department's highest awards: Lifesaver and Valor.

The mayor also gave the officers his challenge coin and congratulated them on a job well done.

In the meantime, LEPD said an active investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing. The department said it could not comment on the children or their parents as the matter is still being investigated.