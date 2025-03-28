Body camera video shows Little Elm police officers saving two children from house fire

The Little Elm Police Department is praising two of its officers for their heroism after running into a home that was filling with smoke.

Around 5:30 p.m. on March 26, Officers Chavez and Cordero were on an unrelated call nearby when they heard that police and fire units had been dispatched to a house fire in the Paloma Creek South development.

According to the department, Chavez and Cordero raced to the scene, beating the fire department and other first responders because they were so close. When they arrived at the home, the officers learned that two children were still inside, the department said.

Body camera video posted on Facebook shows the officers searching the two-story home through thick smoke. Chavez found one girl who was sleeping, picked her up and took her outside before going back in.

Cordero found a teenager who was also sleeping, and the officers helped her out of the house.

"They didn't just show up—they charged into the unknown to save lives. They are heroes and we appreciate them for protecting our community," the department wrote on the Facebook post.

Chavez and Cordero (the department declined to release their first names) will be honored at the Little Elm Town Council meeting next week.