Lionel Messi breaks FIFA World Cup scoring record at Dallas Stadium with goal for Argentina against Austria

A crowd of more than 70,000 people witnessed history in Arlington, Texas on Monday afternoon as soccer icon Lionel Messi scored the 17th goal in his FIFA World Cup career, setting the all-time record for the tournament.

Messi passed Germany's Miroslav Klose for the record, sending a left-footed strike into the back of the net in the 38th minute that gave Argentina a 1-0 lead against Austria in Group J play. Messi nearly had the record earlier in the game, but he missed a penalty kick wide right, leaving the crowd stunned.

The goal came two days before Messi's 39th birthday and amid the concern of an ailing father back at home. It was the sixth consecutive World Cup game in which Messi has scored a goal.

Messi added another goal in the stoppage time, sealing the victory for Argentina and securing a place in the knockout round.

Messi was only in position to set the record on Monday because he netted his first career FIFA World Cup hat trick in Argentina's opening game against Algeria.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Argentina and Austria at Dallas Stadium on June 22, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. Michael Steele / Getty Images

Fans in North Texas could have another chance to see Messi add to his record on Saturday if he takes the pitch as Argentina takes on Jordan at 9 p.m. for the final match of the Group Stage.