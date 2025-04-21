Denton County commissioner injured and husband killed in stabbing, grandson under arrest, police say

A Denton County Commissioner is in the hospital and her husband is dead after a stabbing attack by the victims' grandson, Lewisville police said Monday.

Lewisville PD said officers responded to a home just before 4 a.m. Monday on Springwood Drive near Elmwood Drive. They said they found Bobbie J. Mitchell and Fred Mitchell had both been stabbed.

Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Mitchell Reinacher, the couple's grandson. They said he was still at the scene of the incident and officers arrested him without incident.

Paramedics took the Mitchells to area hospitals, where Fred Mitchell was pronounced dead. Bobbie Mitchell survived and is in stable condition, police said.

Reinacher is in the Lewisville Jail facing charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police did not say what happened leading up to the stabbing.

Bobbie Mitchell, Denton County commissioner and former Lewisville mayor

Bobbie Mitchell has served on the Denton County Commission since 2000. Before that, she was the mayor of Lewisville from 1993 to 2000, the first Black person to hold that office. According to Mitchell's biography page on Denton County's website, the couple has nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

"The City is holding our Commissioner and her family close to our hearts. We are grateful for the quick response from our Police, Fire, and the hospital staff who have taken great care of Commissioner Mitchell. If you've ever been at an event where Bobbie has prayed over you, please lift her and the family up as she has lifted our community," Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore said in a statement.

"This news will have a profound impact on our community. The City of Lewisville stands united in rejecting violence and remains committed to justice, peace, and the safety of all who live and serve here," Lewisville police public information officer Rachel Roberts said in a statement.