Body recovered in Lewisville Lake as search for second missing boater continues

Searchers have recovered the body of a man from Lewisville Lake, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Meanwhile, the search continued Thursday for a second missing person, described as female, as the effort entered its third day, TPWD said.

Advanced sonar joins search

The Texas Game Warden Underwater Search and Recovery Team joined the effort, deploying advanced sonar technology to help locate the two missing boaters, a TPWD spokesperson said.

Maggie Berger, public information officer for law enforcement at TPWD, said the agency is not identifying the two boaters "out of respect for their family's wishes." She added that the Denton County Medical Examiner's Office "may be able to release his name."

Boat found abandoned Tuesday

Texas Game Wardens were initially dispatched to the scene on Tuesday after receiving a report of an abandoned vessel. Despite initial efforts, the boaters were not located before nightfall, TPWD officials said.

Multi-agency effort continues

The search resumed early Wednesday morning, with Game Wardens joined by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as they combed the area. Efforts continued Thursday with the addition of the Underwater Search and Recovery Team, according to TPWD.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Updates to follow

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.