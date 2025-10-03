Man charged with murder after deadly Lewisville hotel standoff, police say

A man is charged with murder following a deadly standoff with police and SWAT officers at a Lewisville hotel, according to authorities.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Ilan Javun Carroll, remains hospitalized with gunshot wounds, Lewisville police said. Investigators have not determined whether the injuries were self-inflicted or the result of police gunfire.

Officers respond to welfare check

Police said the incident began around 3 a.m. Thursday, when officers were dispatched to a welfare check at the Budget Suites hotel in the 2100 block of South State Highway 121 Business.

According to police, Carroll was outside a hotel room, threatening to kill himself and others. When officers arrived, Carroll, who was armed, fired at them and retreated into the room.

SWAT called as gunfire continues

Police said SWAT officers were called to the scene, and Carroll allegedly fired again at officers and their armored vehicle before surrendering around 8 a.m.

Inside the room, officers found a woman dead from a gunshot wound, according to police. Her identity and relationship to Carroll have not been released.

Multiple charges filed, police say

In addition to murder, Carroll is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer, police said.

Officers placed on leave

Police said officers involved in the incident have been placed on critical incident leave, which is standard procedure.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as the investigation continues.