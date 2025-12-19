Lewisville firefighter died in off-duty accident, department says

The Lewisville Fire Department is mourning one if its own, who died Thursday in a motor vehicle accident.

Michael Swope, a firefighter, paramedic and field training officer, leaves behind a wife and three young children. The circumstances of the accident that caused Swope's death were not immediately clear.

He had been with the Lewisville Fire Department for nearly seven years, according to a post on the department's official Facebook page.

Swope was "a pillar of professionalism and a kind soul to all who knew him," the post said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time."

The department and the Lewisville Fire Fighters Association are soliciting donations for his family.