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Man barricaded in Lewisville home after shooting woman, police say

By
Matthew Ablon
Matthew Ablon is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Matthew Ablon

/ CBS Texas

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Lewisville Police SWAT is responding to a home after they say a man shot a woman early Wednesday morning.

The department said the shooting happened along the 100 block of Eastwood Place, but the man barricaded himself inside a residence in the 200 block of Ridgeway Circle, which is about a mile east. Lewisville Police said the woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police noted the man and woman were in a domestic relationship.

Residents are asked to avoid the area to allow the team to work. Further information has been promised.

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