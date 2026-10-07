Man barricaded in Lewisville home after shooting woman, police say

Lewisville Police SWAT is responding to a home after they say a man shot a woman early Wednesday morning.

The department said the shooting happened along the 100 block of Eastwood Place, but the man barricaded himself inside a residence in the 200 block of Ridgeway Circle, which is about a mile east. Lewisville Police said the woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police noted the man and woman were in a domestic relationship.

Residents are asked to avoid the area to allow the team to work. Further information has been promised.