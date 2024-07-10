Lawyer for Texas megachurch pastor Robert Morris blamed 12-year-old girl for "inappropriate" sexual contact

SOUTHLAKE — CBS News Texas is getting new insight into the correspondence between the attorneys for Gateway Church founder and senior pastor Robert Morris and Cindy Clemishire.

As we've reported, Clemishire claims Morris sexually assaulted her as a child back in the 80s. Morris has resigned from the church.

Last month, Cindy Clemishire publicly accused Gateway Church founder and senior pastor Robert Morris of sexually abusing her starting in 1982, when she was 12 years old.

In 2007, Clemishire hired an attorney and threatened to sue Morris.

Newly obtained letters state the "abuse continued until March of 1987" when Clemishire was 17 years old. It says she is "experiencing extreme emotional distress and ongoing mental anguish."

In response - Morris' attorney writes "It was your client who initiated inappropriate behavior by coming into my client's bedroom and getting in bed with him."

Going on to say, "your client acted inappropriately with two other men who stayed in her home between 1982 and 1987. According to your client, she had initiated the inappropriate conduct with these men as she did with my client."

Last month, Morris admitted to inappropriate sexual behavior and resigned from the church.

Four church elders have taken a voluntary temporary leave of absence while an internal review is done.

All this comes as CBS News Texas has discovered new lawsuits against the church.

One of which the mother of a minor claims her daughter was sexually assaulted by a member of the church and the church tried to cover it up, which the church denies.