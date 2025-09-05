Gov. Greg Abbott signs new bills to improve camp safety as the families of the "Heaven's 27" look on

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, has signed new legislation requiring summer camps to take steps to improve safety before next summer. The signing ceremony comes two months after deadly flash floods in Central Texas killed more than 130 people, including more than two dozen campers and counselors at Camp Mystic in Kerrville.

Under the new laws, camps must install and maintain emergency warning systems and train staff on evacuation procedures. Cabins will no longer be allowed to sit in floodplains.

Families pushed for swift action

Abbott said Friday that before the special session began last month, he met with the victims' families, who had a clear message.

"They pleaded for swift action. They pleaded their daughters did not die in vain. They wanted laws to be passed so other parents would not experience the hell that they have been through. They pleaded for camp safety. The legislature understood that mission, understood that urgency."

Bills signed at Governor's Mansion

The governor signed the bills at the Governor's Mansion in front of parents and siblings of the 27 campers and counselors who died in the July floods.

One of the bills is known as the "Heaven's 27 Camp Safety Act," named after the victims. Another bill requires outdoor warning sirens and other emergency equipment to be installed in Kerrville and other areas prone to flash flooding. A new grant program will help cities and counties pay for the upgrades.

Parents say tragedy was preventable

Among those attending the bill signing were Wendie and Matthew Childress, whose 18-year-old daughter Chloe was one of the counselors swept away at Camp Mystic. In an interview with CBS News, the couple said the tragedy could have been prevented and blamed complacency in the old rules.

Mr. Childress said, "My daughter, I taught her right from wrong. I taught her those things. She obeyed the authorities. She followed directions."

Mrs. Childress said, "But because the rule was to stay in place, they stayed in place, and it cost all of those children their lives."

Grieving families praise new laws

The parents of the Camp Mystic victims praised Abbott for signing the bills. They said while the new laws won't bring back their daughters, they represent a step forward in improving safety at summer camps.

Watch Eye On Politics at 7:30 a.m. Sunday on CBS News Texas, on air and streaming.

Follow Jack on X: @cbs11jack