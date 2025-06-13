Latino leaders in North Texas urge peace amid ICE raids and protests

Latino organizers and city leaders across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex are speaking out against ongoing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

At a press conference Friday at Dallas City Hall, groups including LULAC, the American Business Immigration Coalition, and the Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce urged the community to keep protests peaceful.

The event addressed both Friday's anti-ICE demonstration and the "No Kings" protests planned for the weekend.

Concerns over political climate

"There is a storm cloud right above us," said Besty Grimaldo, a student at UNT Dallas. "With the ever-changing heavy political climate that we're in right now, America is seeing the highest rate of change, both positive and negative all across the board."

Advocates said the ICE raids are terrorizing Latino communities.

LULAC President Roman Palomares criticized recent moves by President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott to deploy the National Guard, calling them politically motivated.

Criticism of military presence

"This weaponization of military force is against peaceful dissenters, and it has a very chilling effect on our communities," Palomares said. "We cannot ignore the signs of authoritarians."

LULAC also addressed a separate incident involving U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, who was forcibly removed and handcuffed Thursday while attempting to question Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem at a press conference.

Calls for investigation into Padilla

"When a Latino lawmaker is physically silenced for asking about ICE raids, it signals that no one—not even Congress or a senator—is safe from this administration's contempt for accountability," Palomares said.

LULAC is calling for a full investigation and congressional review of the incident involving Padilla.

Protest strategy and safety

While organizers support public demonstrations, they are urging participants to remain peaceful. "Go to the march, but know what to do at the marches. Do not go against the police officers," said Hilda Duarte with LULAC.

When asked about Friday's protest, which aims to shut down Interstate 35, organizers said they do not believe blocking streets is the most effective way to deliver their message.

City leaders echo peaceful message

Dallas City Councilmember Jaime Resendez echoed the call for nonviolence.

"Peaceful protest is powerful, but violence and destruction will distract from the important issues that need to be heard," Resendez said.