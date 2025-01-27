Las Vegas man sentenced to nearly 22 years for soliciting explicit photos from 8-year-old Texas girl

NORTH TEXAS — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison for soliciting sexually explicit photos from an 8-year-old girl online, officials announced Monday.

Geovanny Davila Cisneros, 24, was indicted in January 2024 and pleaded guilty to enticement of a child in April 2024, according to Chad Meacham, acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

U.S. District Judge Reed C. O'Connor handed Cisneros a 262-month sentence, followed by 25 years of supervised release. Cisneros must also register as a sex offender, Meacham said in a news release.

Cisneros admitted to using text messaging and social media to communicate with the girl, telling her she had a nice body and asking her to send sexually explicit photos.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Secret Service's Dallas Field Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety's Special Investigations Unit, the Secret Service's Las Vegas Field Office, and the Las Vegas Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.