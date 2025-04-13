Large smoke plume in Fort Worth from trash fire, officials say

Large smoke plume in Fort Worth from contained trash fire, officials say

Large smoke plume in Fort Worth from contained trash fire, officials say

Large smoke plume in Fort Worth from contained trash fire, officials say

Officials said a trash fire at a sand and gravel supplier Sunday evening caused a large plume of dark smoke to be seen over Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said trash, and possibly tires, were burning at Silver Creek Materials in the 2200 block of Silver Creek Road.

The fire department said the fire is mostly contained and crews are waiting for hot sports to burn themselves out.

No injuries were reported and no businesses or homes were damaged, Fort Worth FD said.