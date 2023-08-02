Tanker truck flips over, catches fire on US 75 in Plano

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A vehicle has caught on fire, blocking traffic Wednesday morning.

The fire is blocking traffic going northbound on US 75 near Parker Road.

TxDOT says the tanker flipped over on its side. It was carrying a flammable liquid that erupted after the crash.

Multiple vehicles are involved in the crash.

BREAKING: Huge fire has broken out on 75 Northbound near Parker Rd. @CBSNewsTexas is reaching out to @PlanoFireRescue for details on what is happening. Northbound lanes of 75 CLOSED pic.twitter.com/ZiRt7RlWOT — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) August 2, 2023

There is no information about injuries. Plano fire is working to put out the fire.

Drivers can take Renner Road east to Plano Road north, running parallel to US 75.

This story is developing.