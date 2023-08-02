Tanker truck flips over, catches fire on US 75 in Plano
PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A vehicle has caught on fire, blocking traffic Wednesday morning.
The fire is blocking traffic going northbound on US 75 near Parker Road.
TxDOT says the tanker flipped over on its side. It was carrying a flammable liquid that erupted after the crash.
Multiple vehicles are involved in the crash.
There is no information about injuries. Plano fire is working to put out the fire.
Drivers can take Renner Road east to Plano Road north, running parallel to US 75.
This story is developing.
