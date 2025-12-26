Traffic stop turned police chase ends in fatal shooting outside a Lake Worth Walmart, police say

The Texas Rangers are investigating after a traffic stop turned police chase ended in a deadly shooting Friday outside of a Lake Worth Walmart, police said.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. after Lake Worth Police did a traffic stop on a vehicle.

Lake Worth PD said in a post to X, "Four LWPD Officers have been involved in an OIS near Jacksboro Hwy and Paul Meador Dr. following a vehicle pursuit with a wanted suspect. Suspect deceased. No officers were injured. Texas Rangers will lead the investigation. Please avoid the area."

Chief Manoushagian told CBS News Texas, officers were conducting a traffic stop when they realized the man had an outstanding warrant. That was when the suspect fled from the stop, and a chase ensued.

The chase ended at Walmart, where the suspect got out of the vehicle. Manoushagian said that's when the man pointed an object at officers that appeared to be a weapon and stood in a shooting stance. He said four officers opened fire, striking the suspect. Officers rendered CPR until paramedics arrived on the scene and pronounced the suspect as deceased.

Chief Manoushagian said they have not determined if the object the suspect had was a weapon. He also said that the suspect's warrants were from another agency and related to sex crimes.

Several Tarrant County deputies are on scene assisting, per Public Information Officer Robbie Hoy. Crime scene units will be assisting in gathering evidence at the location, he said.

This is a continuing investigation, and this story will continue to be updated as new information is received.