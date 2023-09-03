Lake Worth armed robbery suspect at large

LAKE WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A Lake Worth Market Shell gas station clerk set off a silent panic alarm Sunday morning around 11:00 a.m. as a man robbed the clerk at gun point, according to the Lake Worth Police Department.

Officers say the suspect is a Hispanic 20-year-old who was wearing a black Adidas hoodie and grey shorts. He robbed about $200 from the clerk and then fled the store. The clerk was not injured, but the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

LWPD is asking anyone with any information regarding the suspect or his whereabouts, call detectives at (817) 237-1224 or email them at LWCID@lakeworthtx.org.