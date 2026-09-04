Labor Day weekend will be hot, dry with very slim chances across North Texas

TGIF, North Texas. Friday morning starts off with some clouds across the metroplex and showers to the southwest. As the day progresses, expect a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures in the 90s, and isolated chances of rain.

Looking ahead to Labor Day weekend, expect mainly dry but hot conditions. Temperatures soar into the lower triple digits by Labor Day, and it will feel like the triple digits by Saturday.

More triple digits are on the way next week as a high-pressure ridge builds this weekend, and DFW may even see heat alerts issued as feels-like temperatures soar to 105° by Monday. Expect near record-highs by the middle of next week.