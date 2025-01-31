Kirk Franklin's Grammy nomination is a personal triumph for his former choir teacher

FORT WORTH — As the countdown to music's biggest night begins, all eyes are on the nominees for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing this Sunday on CBS. Among them is gospel music legend Kirk Franklin, a 20-time Grammy winner with roots in North Texas.

For Jewell Kelly, a retired Fort Worth ISD choir teacher, Franklin's nomination is more than just another award — it's personal.

"He was full of energy. He was likable," she said. "They liked him because he was talented."

During her 35 years at O.D. Wyatt High School, Kelly taught thousands of students, but Franklin stood out. She remembers his energy and undeniable talent.

Franklin attended O.D. Wyatt in the late 1980s, where Kelly had the privilege of watching him develop his passion for music.

"He was trying to get his talent out… and he knew he had something," she recalled.

She distinctly remembers his love for music, particularly jazz, and says they've kept in touch over the years.

"He hasn't forgotten," Kelly said. "Sometimes, when people move up, they forget about the 'so-called little people,' you know? Not Kirk. He realized he didn't make it by himself."

Now, Franklin is nominated for his 21st Grammy for his latest gospel album, "Father's Day." As he prepares for the big night, so does Kelly, who will be watching and cheering him on.

"Now you know, if one of my kids is up… there's no one else that I would want to win," she said.