'Kindness' joins Winnie the Pooh in new children's book about school violence

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - A new character called "Kindness" joins lovable Winnie the Pooh in a new children's book touching on the topic of school violence.

"Winnie The Pooh & Kindness - A Thousand Acres School Manual to Prevent Violence." Uvalde Foundation For Kids

Released by The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, the book is titled "Winnie The Pooh & Kindness - A Thousand Acres School Manual to Prevent Violence."

The national non-profit organization formed following the May 24, 2022 school shooting at Robb Elementary School where 19 children and two teachers were murdered.

In a news release, the organization said the book also covers discussions about prevention and bulling.

It aims to "counter the negative reactions of another recent Winnie The Pooh story, "Stay Safe: Run, Hide, Fight," which Foundation Officials said focuses more on response rather than prevention and was met with troubling reviews from some Dallas ISD parents."

That book, written by Ken Adcox differs from the foundation's book in that it "starts where education truly begins; the family unit."

"It is about preventing school violence and addressing, through these beloved childhood characters the many faces of violence, including bullying and the ways parents and students can prevent it."