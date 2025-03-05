Kid Rock promises shenanigans at PBR World Finals 2025 in North Texas

Fans could hardly contain themselves when rock icon Kid Rock took the stage in Fort Worth Wednesday morning.

"I love watching the barrel racers, the girls go head-to-head, just come out of the chutes, full blown hitting those barrels," said Kid Rock.

Kid Rock is in town promoting the PBR World Finals, which are coming to AT&T Stadium this May.

"I love bull riding, I love rodeo. Seeing all the different disciplines and everything, too. I was like, 'how can we take that and really inject,'" said Rock. "People have done concerts, and they've done rodeo, but they haven't kicked it off with a big musical performance, a big spectacle and had shenanigans all intertwined."

The rockstar is promising shenanigans for fans when the world's best bull riders come to compete for this trophy and a $1 million prize.

"I love all the disciplines, but some of the antics that go on in between, the shenanigans, the entertainment value? That's just the whole feeling of America," he said.

The PBR World Finals will be across the metroplex in May. The eliminations will take place at Cowtown Coliseum from May 8 to 11, and the championship will take place on May 17 and 18 at AT&T Stadium.