Grandmother and child rescued before shootout at Kennedale apartment

KENNEDALE – Police said they rescued a 2-year-old and a grandmother after a shooting in Kennedale Tuesday night, then were involved in a shootout with the suspect.

It happened at an apartment complex around 11:45 p.m. near the intersection of Sublett Road and Joplin Road, a few blocks west of Hwy 287.

Police said they were responding to a welfare check. Kennedale police said the caller was a 17-year-old girl who was threatening to shoot another person in the apartment. When police arrived, a woman and a 2-year-old child were on the apartment's balcony.

Police said they heard noise in the apartment, believing there was a threat to the woman and child. They were asked to come out of the apartment by police but as they attempted to walk out, police said they heard a gunshot.

When the apartment door opened, police said there was a woman "slumped over" on the floor with a gunshot wound in her back, still holding the child.

As police attempted to pull the woman and child to safety, the suspect fired shots at the officers, almost striking the victim again. Police said they returned fire but the suspect was not hit.

The suspect then surrendered to police and was taken into custody. She was charged with attempted capital murder, two counts of aggravated assault on a family member with a weapon and three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a weapon.

The woman who was shot was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The police officers were placed on administrative leave, per department protocol when officers fire a weapon.

Police were not injured.