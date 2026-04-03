Special ed teacher arrested after alleged restraint of 4‑year‑old at Keller elementary A Keller ISD special education teacher has been arrested after police say she held a nonverbal 4‑year‑old student on a nap mat because the child wouldn’t sleep. The alleged incident happened in February at Shady Grove Elementary. According to the child’s mother, the girl has autism, significant speech delays, and cannot advocate for herself. The mother says the school waited seven days to notify the family, and since the incident, her daughter has been waking up at night screaming. Keller police confirmed the allegations and the arrest.