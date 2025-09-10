Keller mother urges caution after son's death linked to antidepressants

On World Suicide Prevention Day, a Keller mother is sharing her son's story, saying suicide isn't always tied to depression or mental health struggles — but can also be a tragic side effect of medication.

In December 2023, Chris Burks lost her 19-year-old son, Bryson, to suicide, just one day before his 20th birthday. A recent graduate of Keller Central High School and a freshman in college, Bryson was a football player, full of energy and big dreams.

"He was such a good kid. He always thought he was so funny," Burks said.

Medication prescribed for pain, not depression

A football injury left Bryson with nerve damage and severe pain. His doctors prescribed antidepressants—not for depression, but as treatment for the pain.

Burks said she wasn't fully comfortable with the prescription but allowed it. "All these medications have different side effects, or usages that they're not really intended for. But that's what we did," she said.

For several months, Bryson took three antidepressants. Once his injury healed, Burks said he seemed stronger and happier than ever. Doctors then instructed him to taper off, one pill a week until he was fully off by week three.

Suicide followed medication tapering

It was in the fourth week, Burks said, that Bryson died by suicide.

"He was a victim. This was done to him, and I have lost my baby," she said.

Now she is speaking out, pushing for stronger medical guidelines when it comes to prescribing and tapering patients off antidepressants.

Research shows increased suicide risk

Research shows the risk. A study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders Reports found that stopping antidepressants raised the odds of a suicide attempt by 61 percent.

"The medications change the chemical balance in your brain. Period. No matter the reason you are taking it," Burks said.

A mother's mission to raise awareness

She described Bryson as every coach's dream and every mom's, too. His plan, she said, was to change the world—and in sharing his story, she hopes he still will.

"Bryson would have wanted me to tell his story, and to save as many lives as possible," she said. "That's the only way I can keep a part of him alive."

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available. Dial 988 to connect with the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for support.