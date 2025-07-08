Keller man leads national nonprofit's disaster response for victims, first responders in Texas Hill Country

First responders battle trauma as search continues for those missing in Central Texas floods

First responders battle trauma as search continues for those missing in Central Texas floods

First responders battle trauma as search continues for those missing in Central Texas floods

TJ Ware said he got a message from the head of the United Survivors Disaster Relief Fund (USDRF).

He knew it was time to roll. Ware even brought his wife and two of his sons.

Before they could reach Kerrville, Hunt or Ingram, they stopped in San Saba.

Flood damage visible from the road

"I looked over at the cemetery; all the headstones were knocked down," Ware said. "And so we stopped. And I looked across the street and several men were pulling out debris from buildings that had been flooded."

He said the men told him the water had risen four to five feet. But Ware and his family had to continue on to their mission in Kerrville. The 40-year-old said they set up at the local VFW.

Family joins mission in Kerrville

As Ware established a command post with USDRF, his wife and sons, ages 21 and 15, witnessed the devastation firsthand. Recovery had already begun.

USDRF was there to help both victims and first responders.

CBS News Texas

Focused on those most in need

"We go into the very hardest-hit areas, but we do pay attention to the resources of the storm victims," Ware said. "We've been around this a long time. We even know how insurance and everything works. So we're looking for those people that really need assistance."

Mental health support is essential

Another key mission is mental health care—what Ware calls "psychological first aid." USDRF partners with the Institute for Disaster Mental Health in New York to make the process meaningful and healing.

Ware said this support is critical for emergency crews, volunteers and victims alike. He recalled feeding first responders who had just returned from recovering bodies. As a Marine veteran who has dealt with PTSD, Ware said he recognized the look in their eyes.

Veteran sees pain in responders

"Pain. I understood the emotional ordeal they had just gone through because first responders, they see things that most of us would never ever be okay with seeing," he said.

USDRF continues to provide mental health support, along with food, socks, bug spray and lip balm for emergency crews.

Family effort, emotional toll

Ware's sons, Asher and Seth, are still in the Texas Hill Country. He sometimes feels guilty about bringing his family into such a grueling environment, but he ensures everyone receives regular mental health checks.