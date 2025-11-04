Watch CBS News
Kaufman County deputy constable "jumped," injured while breaking up a fight

Nathalie Marie Palacios
A Kaufman County deputy constable was injured while working to break up a fight outside Forney Tuesday afternoon, Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson said.

The deputy responded to a fight at the Falcon Express convenience store on Windmill Farms Boulevard at Falcon Way around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When the deputy constable arrived, he found two girls fighting, said Johnson.

One of the two girls was placed into custody. When the deputy began to take the second girl into custody, he was "jumped from behind by several people."

Johnson said that the corporal has a left-arm injury that may be broken as a result of the incident.

Five people have been detained in connection with the incident, including a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old juvenile.

No details on the other identities or charges of those detained have been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as new information is received. 

