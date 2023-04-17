Kathy Rogers, wildlife rehabilitation center founder, dies

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Kathy Rogers, who founded a local wildlife rehabilitation center, has died, her family announced Sunday.

Kathy - a "lifelong lover of animals," according to her family - worked and consulted at several zoos and aquariums, including the Dallas Zoo, Dallas Aquarium, and Busch Gardens.

Kathy Rogers. Rogers family

She is best known locally for founding the Rogers Wildlife Rehabilitation Center (RWRC) in 1989 at Samuel Farm in Mesquite, which she built into the largest not-for-profit and largest all-species bird rehabilitation and education center in North Texas.

Currently, RWRC only focuses on taking wounded and abandoned birds, but it has accepted all different kinds of animals in the past. Most of the animals who passed through were eventually released back into the wild, but those who could not be sometimes ended up at Kathy's home as a companion.

Kathy also helped build a community of animal lovers around RWRC. Her kindness and commitment brought volunteers from all walks of life together with a shared purpose. It showed that even a relatively small group of people united in a common mission can unite and make a difference.

Information about the RWRC and how to donate can be found on its website.