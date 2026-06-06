Day 3 of the Karmelo Anthony trial brings emotional testimony and graphic autopsy details

The Karmelo Anthony trial continued Saturday for almost nine hours with about a dozen witnesses at the Collin County Courthouse. Many of them broke down in tears while testifying. Anthony is charged with the stabbing death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a Frisco track meet in April 2025.

Karmelo Anthony Pat Lopez

The prosecution rested after calling 21 witnesses. The defense then began presenting its case.

Some of the most gripping testimony came from the medical examiner. The judge warned the courtroom that the information would be graphic, prompting Metcalf's family to leave the room.

Graphic autopsy details described

Collin County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Elizabeth Ventura testified that Metcalf was stabbed through the heart. She described the wound as gaping, two-and-a-half inches in length, and not survivable.

Prosecutor Bill Wirskye showed four autopsy photos to the jury. Several jurors appeared emotional, covering their mouths.

Witnesses recount stabbing scene

Eighteen-year-old Eddie Parra, a teammate of Metcalf at Memorial High School, also took the stand. Prosecutors asked Parra who he noticed in the tent.

"Karmelo was there. I dabbed him up," Parra said.

Wirskye asked if Parra thought it was weird that Anthony was in the tent.

"Yes, because teams are supposed to be at their own tent," Parra said.

Parra broke down on the stand when describing the stabbing, saying he noticed blood and a hole in Metcalf's chest, and that Metcalf started screaming for help.

The prosecutor asked Parra if the case was about race or self-defense, and Parra said no. Wirskye then asked who was wrong that day. Parra replied, "Karmelo."

Teen witness disputes self-defense claim

Another witness, who CBS News Texas is not identifying because he is underage, said he did not believe the stabbing was in self-defense.

"That's lethal force against non-lethal force," the witness said.

Defense begins presenting its case

The defense called Centennial High School track coach Adam Linwood to the stand. He said Anthony's teammates nominated him for a captaincy, and that athletes often go into other teams' tents to mingle. The prosecutor asked, "Is there any reason an athlete should have a knife at a track meet?" Linwood replied, "No."

Anthony's defense team argued he acted in self-defense and said that at the time of the stabbing, Frisco ISD had no policy barring athletes from going into other teams' tents. The defense referred to Anthony as "Melo" during its witness interviews.

Trial resumes Monday morning

The trial resumes at 9 a.m. Monday with more defense witnesses. Anthony faces five to 99 years or a life sentence if convicted.