Emotional testimony marks day 1 of Karmelo Anthony murder trial

Jurors in Karmelo Anthony's murder trial heard from eyewitnesses on Thursday, including coaches and an athletic trainer who were at the Frisco Independent School District track meet when the stabbing occurred.

Anthony, now 19 years old, is charged with murdering Austin Metcalf during a Frisco ISD track meet last year. Anthony's attorneys.

Anthony pleaded not guilty before testimony began Thursday morning.

In a packed courtroom, the families of both Anthony and Austin Metcalf sat on opposite sides of the gallery.

During opening statements, prosecutor Bill Wirskye told the jury, "This case has nothing to do with race, this case has nothing to do with self-defense ... This was an unprovoked, unjustified murder, it is senseless".

Anthony's attorneys argued the stabbing was an act of self-defense.

Art by Pat Lopez

Jurors then watched both original and enhanced surveillance video from the stadium.

The video analysis expert testified that the footage appears to show one person push or shove another, and the other person push or shove back. However, he acknowledged the video does not appear to capture the actual stabbing.

Jurors also heard from Memorial High School head track coach Rob Starr. He testified that team tents are designated for specific schools and said, "It's a big deal to keep everybody separated."

He also emphasized that weapons are never allowed at track meets and students sign a code of conduct acknowledging those rules.

Fighting back tears, Starr described rushing to Metcalf after the stabbing and the condition he found him in.

Another witness, Heritage High School coach Vincent Hooper, testified he was asked to stay with Anthony after the incident.

Hooper told jurors he warned Anthony that if Metcalf died, it would change the rest of his life. According to Hooper, Anthony initially said Metcalf would not die, but later began crying after Hooper again stressed the seriousness of the situation.

The court wrapped just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, and jurors are expected to return on Friday at 9 a.m.