Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice released from Dallas County jail after 30-day sentence, runs past photographer to waiting SUV

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was released from the Dallas County Jail just before 9 a.m. Tuesday after serving a 30-day sentence stemming from a 2024 car crash.

Rice was arrested last month after failing a drug screening, testing positive for THC while on probation.

Right after checking out from jail, Rice ran past CBS News Texas photojournalist Tim Anders and climbed into the back seat of a black Range Rover SUV that was waiting for him on Commerce Street. Rice did not respond when Anders asked if he had anything to say to his fans.

Last July, Rice pleaded guilty to collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. The plea deal came with a 30-day jail sentence to be served within a five-year period of probation. At the time of the plea agreement, the timing of the jail sentence was to be determined.

The timing of Rice's sentence meant that he was in jail for the rest of the Chiefs' voluntary offseason workouts and mandatory minicamp. He is still recovering from a knee injury, although court records show he was given permission to leave jail to receive treatment at Parkland Hospital during his sentence.

Rice was suspended six games to start the 2025 NFL season. It is not yet clear if he will face additional discipline for the failed drug test or his expected absence from the Chiefs' minicamp. The team did not respond to a previous request for comment from CBS News Texas.

In a statement to CBS Sports after Rice's arrest, the NFL said it was "aware of the report" but declined to comment further.

Rashee Rice highway crash

On March 30, 2024, Rice was driving a Lamborghini and his friend Theodore "Teddy" Knox was driving a Corvette on North Central Expressway in Dallas.

Both were speeding in the far-left lane near University Boulevard when the Lamborghini hit the center median wall, officials said, which caused four other vehicles to collide with each other.

Rice's arrest affidavit, obtained by CBS News Texas, said he was driving 119 mph and Knox was driving 91 mph before to the crash. The posted speed limit on US 75 is 70 mph.