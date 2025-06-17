Juneteenth Fashion Show at Legacy West honors heritage and highlights rising talent

As the country prepares to celebrate Juneteenth, one North Texas fashion show is blending history with high style.

At Legacy West in Plano, the annual Juneteenth Fashion Show is returning for its fourth year, celebrating Black designers, creativity, and the next generation of talent.

For show host Leah Frazier, Juneteenth isn't just a holiday; it's an opportunity.

"I've always had a passion for designers, and just fashion period," she said.

Frazier's dream of merging fashion with heritage launched four years ago, bringing together local and national designers for a high-energy runway celebration.

"Everything from streetwear, to formal, to business casual," she said of this year's lineup. "We have 14 designers in the fashion show. I try to keep it at a lower number, but it's impossible because we have so much talent here in the city."

Among the participants are students from Cedar Hill High School's costume design program. Their assignment was to reinterpret the "First Freedom Dress," a nod to Sarah Tate, a woman freed in 1865 who sewed an all white dress to mark her emancipation.

"We want you to look at this dress, and feel and embody Sarah Tate," Frazier said. "Then create your own emancipation dress that's modernized and contemporary to what she created."

"It's been an amazing experience," said student designer Morgan Akins. "It's celebrating the history and culture of the holiday as well," she added.

Student Nyilah McDaniel said there was no better feeling than seeing her finished pieces on the runway.

"It's amazing watching all my finished products walk the runway and get the recognition," she said.

Alongside the student work will be a tribute to Erykah Badu, a menswear collection inspired by the Met Gala, and more.

"You are here to celebrate your culture," said Frazier. "We're here to celebrate each other, and it's just fun."

A celebration of freedom, expression, and a future sewn with pride.

The fashion show takes place on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall. Guests are encouraged to wear all white, honoring the tradition of the first Juneteenth celebrations in 1866.