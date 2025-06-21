Families celebrate Juneteenth with music, food and history at Arlington's Levitt Pavilion

Families gathered Saturday afternoon at Levitt Pavilion to celebrate Juneteenth with music, food and community spirit.

"It's just a great family gathering. We can bring the kids out, whether they're infants or teenagers. There's something for everybody to do out here," said Shamona Sledge.

This marks the fourth year that Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity has hosted the event.

CBS News Texas' Marvin Hurst, McKenna King and Brittany Rainey were on hand to welcome the crowd.

Teaching Juneteenth history to the next generation

Attendees said the event was not only fun but also an important opportunity to educate children about the history and significance of Juneteenth.

"We take it upon ourselves as the elders — we don't want our children to forget where they came from," Sledge said. "We make it a point to educate them, talk to them and teach them everything we can remember about the past."

Fifteen-year-old Cassidy Sledge said there's no better way to celebrate the holiday.

"It makes me feel happy because events like these help people come together," she said. "It's really fun to meet new people and socialize with them."

Family-friendly Juneteenth celebration in Arlington

As the sun set, attendees enjoyed live music, browsed local vendors and sampled food from across the region.

"This right here, to me, represents the spirituality of Juneteenth," said Chris McAfee.