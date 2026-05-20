Rangers rally in ninth, beat Rockies 5-4 after Jung's go-ahead hit

Josh Jung hit a go-ahead single in the ninth inning, Ezequiel Duran and Jake Burger connected for back-to-back home runs, and the Texas Rangers rallied past the Colorado Rockies 5-4 on Wednesday.

Joc Pederson reached on catcher's interference with one out in the ninth. Consecutive singles loaded the bases, and Pederson scored the tying run on Brett Sullivan's passed ball. Jung then singled off Juan Mejia, putting the Rangers up 5-4.

Jung scored on Duran's two-run shot in the fourth, and Burger followed with another homer that gave Texas a 3-1 lead.

Jacob Latz (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings for the win. He allowed one hit and struck out four.

Brennan Bernardino (2-2) gave up two hits in the ninth. He was charged with a pair of unearned runs.

Jung and Justin Foscue both had three hits for the Rangers, who took two of three games in the series at Coors Field.

Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo left in the fifth with right hamstring tightness after hitting a single.

TJ Rumfield had an RBI single for the Rockies in the first. Texas starter Jack Leiter walked Kyle Karros with the bases loaded in the fourth, trimming the margin to 3-2.

Tyler Freeman and Troy Johnston each had a run-scoring single in the fifth to give Colorado a 4-3 advantage.

Leiter permitted four runs and seven hits in five innings. Rockies starter Kyle Freeland yielded three runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Rangers: RHP Jacob deGrom (3-3, 3.02 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night on the road against Grayson Rodriguez (0-1, 17.18) and the Los Angeles Angels.

Rockies: RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (4-3, 4.02 ERA) pitches Thursday night in Arizona against LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (4-1, 2.53).