Dead and injured birds found as deputies uncover cockfighting ring in Johnson County; suspect arrested

One person was arrested after deputies discovered a cockfighting operation in Johnson County, authorities said.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, at about 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, deputies were called to the 12100 block of FM 200 in unincorporated Cleburne after reports of suspected cockfighting.

Several agencies, including the Bosque County Sheriff's Office, DPS and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Wardens, also assisted in the response.

When deputies arrived, they discovered several dead gamecocks and four live gamecocks suffering from severe injuries that were consistent with fighting, authorities said.

Deputies also found a constructed fighting ring at the scene.

During the investigation, the sheriff's office said one suspect, later identified as Nicandro Mora, of Waxahachie, attempted to flee. He was arrested on charges of cockfighting, evading arrest with a vehicle and multiple counts of animal cruelty.

The sheriff's office said the animals recovered from the scene will be transported and housed at the Humane Society of North Texas pending a seizure hearing.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are possible as investigators review evidence, authorities said.

In a statement Monday, the sheriff's office encouraged residents to report suspected cases of cockfighting, dog fighting or any other forms of animal cruelty. Anyone with information is asked to call 817-556-6045.

"The Johnson County Sheriff's Office remains committed to protecting both the residents and animals of our community and will continue to investigate and pursue those involved in illegal animal fighting operations," the sheriff's office said.