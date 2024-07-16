Portion of I-35W in Johnson County shut down due to deadly crash
JOHNSON COUNTY – A portion of I-35W is shut down due to a deadly crash.
A car crash sent a passenger through the windshield of the vehicle, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The Burleson Police Department said that at the 1800 block of I-35W, near Hidden Creek Parkway, southbound lanes remain closed. Only northbound traffic is getting by.
CBS News Texas has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
This story is developing.