Portion of I-35W in Johnson County shut down due to deadly crash

JOHNSON COUNTY – A portion of I-35W is shut down due to a deadly crash. 

A car crash sent a passenger through the windshield of the vehicle, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.  

The Burleson Police Department said that at the 1800 block of I-35W, near Hidden Creek Parkway, southbound lanes remain closed. Only northbound traffic is getting by.

CBS News Texas has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This story is developing.

