North Texans who worked with President Jimmy Carter remember him as a decent man

Carter known as last presidential candidate to win Texas as a Democrat

NORTH TEXAS — North Texans who worked with Jimmy Carter when he served as the nation's 39th President remember him as a decent man.

Former North Texas Congressman Martin Frost told Eye on Politics reporter Jack Fink, "I thought Carter was right for the time and that proved to be correct."

Frost says President Carter will be forever remembered for bringing peace between Egypt and Israel and more.

Carter is the last Democratic nominee to win the state of Texas in the general election.

Frost said they brought Carter to the Fort Worth Convention Center right before Election Day.

"I think coming to Fort Worth at noon on Sunday and drawing 10,000 enthusiastic people, they made the difference in carrying the state of Texas," said Frost.

Two years before the North Texas Democrat was elected to Congress, Frost backed Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter for President over Texas Senator Lloyd Bentsen for the 1976 Democratic nomination.

"I was impressed with Jimmy Carter," said Frost. "He was a breath of fresh air. He certainly seemed very forthright, honest, and so I got to know him. I volunteered on his campaign and I wound up being a Carter delegate to the Democratic National Convention."

Frost went on to become North Texas coordinator of the Carter-Mondale campaign and was responsible for 25% of the state.